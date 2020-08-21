PA Native Stork Re-Ups with Royals for 20th Anniversary Season

August 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Friday forward Luke Stork has re-signed with the club on an ECHL deal for the 2020-21 season. Stork played 24 games with Reading last season and accumulated four goals and 11 points. He scored twice in his first game with Reading Nov. 30 vs. Toledo.

Stork Interview: great to be staying in home state for another season

The Upper St. Clair, PA native has played two ECHL seasons, combining for six goals and 21 points in 68 career games split between Reading, Maine and Atlanta.

The Royals have signed nine skaters and Stork is the seventh returning player.

Season, group, and flex tickets for the Royals' 20th anniversary season are available by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

2020-21 roster

Defensemen (4): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (5): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk

Coach Quotes

"Luke played well for us out of the gate last season and continued to work hard at growing his game. He is another two-way forward that we feel can contribute in our up-tempo system." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Stork extras

- Skated with Ohio State from 2014-18, scoring 46 points (17 goals) in 143 NCAA games.

- Played PA high school hockey at Upper St. Clair, in the T1EHL for the Pittsburgh Hornets and in the USHL for Youngstown.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 21, 2020

PA Native Stork Re-Ups with Royals for 20th Anniversary Season - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.