July 17, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Missoula, MT - For the third straight game, the Billings Mustangs led the Missoula Paddleheads at the halfway point of the ballgame, but failed to win all three. They dropped the first half finale 16-8.

Billings led Missoula 8-2 after a six run fifth inning. The inning was highlighted by a Tristen Carranza double off the batters eye in centerfield that just stayed in the ballpark.

The Paddleheads would score 14 unanswered runs to clinch the first half crown and defeat the Mustangs 16-8.

In the fifth inning, Missoula scored three runs after a two-RBI single from Jose Reyes and a sacrifice fly from Brandon Riley. The Paddleheads trailed 8-5 after five innings.

Missoula would score four in the seventh and seven in the eighth inning. Cam Thompson blasted a three-run home run to start the inning before Aaron Bond's grand slam solidified the Paddleheads victory.

Gaylon Viney gave Billings a strong start. He allowed just two hits in the first four innings, both were solo-home runs off the bat of McClain O'Connor. Viney tallied four innings no walks and struck out five in his first start since coming off the injured list.

Out of the bullpen for the Paddleheads, Mark Simon tossed three innings of scoreless baseball. He allowed just two baserunners while striking out five.

The Mustangs (18-30) and Paddleheads (35-13) go at it again to start the second half of the Pioneer League season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

