P-Nats Promotional Schedule Set for April 19-22

Woodbridge-VA - The Potomac Nationals will return from their first road trip of the year for a four-game homestand from April 19th to 22nd.

The P-Nats will host the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) for four games, which starts with a 7:05pm first pitch on Thursday, April 19th.

The first game of the homestand will be Thursday Cheers Night at Pfitzner Stadium, which offers discounted beverages throughout the game. College Night Pfitz Parties will take place as well, as fans with a valid student ID can purchase $5 grandstand tickets and take part in water pong, cornhole and themed trivia tournaments in the Pfitzner Stadium Party Zone.

Along with Thursday Cheers and College Night, April 19th will be D.A.R.E Night at Pfitzner Stadium. Anyone who wears a D.A.R.E t-shirt will be able to purchase a $5 grandstand ticket. Fans should be on the lookout for information about D.A.R.E on the videoboard all night long.

On Friday, April 20th, the Potomac Nationals host the Hillcats for game two of their four-game series, with first pitch set for 7:05pm.

Friday will be an exciting night at Pfitzner Stadium, as the Potomac Nationals are celebrating Salute to Jorts Night, where fans can check out to Leg Liberation Station, compete in a Jorts competition, and purchase a $5 General Admission ticket if they wear jorts to the game.

Friday also kicks off Public Safety Appreciation Weekend, where discounted tickets will be available all weekend for EMS workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors, & surgeons, all with proof of ID.

Before the game, be sure to stop by the café area to hear the band Riptide for a pregame performance!

After the game, kids in attendance will be able to showcase their speed around the diamond and participate in Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill.

Saturday, April 21st will be one of the first major giveaways at Pfitzner Stadium, as the first 1,000 fans in attendance can take home a Carolina League Legends Card Set, presented by The Fantastic Store - Blowout Cards. This legendary card set features some of the top players who have ever played in the illustrious history of the Carolina League as well as cards of the celebrities who will visit the Pfitz this season as part of the Legends Autograph Series.

The third game of the series will include another temperature guarantee, where the Potomac Nationals guarantee that the temperature at first pitch will be at least 70 degrees. If the temperature at the start of the game is not at least 70 degrees, fans will be able to bring their ticket stub back and exchange it for a future grandstand ticket!

Prior to first pitch, fans can listen to the band 70 Degrees in the Extreme Custom Collision Café Area. After the final out on Saturday night, Pfitzner Stadium will debut the first fireworks show of the 2018 season!

Before the fireworks show, kids will have another chance to participate in Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill.

Sunday, April 22nd is the final game of the series against the Hillcats, with first pitch at 1:05pm.

On Sunday, fans can celebrate Earth Day at Pfitzner Stadium. Be sure to look out for fun Earth Day facts and videos on the video board!

Sunday is the first Reading Program day of the season, and it's themed as Harry Potter Day at The Pfitz. $5 general admission tickets are available for anyone dressed up like a character from Harry Potter. In-game promotions will include on-field kids broom race as well as events in which kids are split up into different Hogwarts houses. Last but not least, keep your eyes peeled for the Golden Snitch hidden in the ballpark.

Sunday will be the final day of Public Safety Appreciation Weekend, where discounted tickets will be available all weekend for EMS workers, Police Department members, Fire & Rescue Department members, nurses, doctors, & surgeons, all with proof of ID.

During Sunday's matchup, P-Nats players will wear Military Appreciation Jerseys for the first time in 2018. The P-Nats will wear Military Appreciation Jerseys throughout the season to recognize the local military members and their families and to thank them for all that they do for our country.

April 22nd is also another first Kids Day Sunday. On Sunday home games throughout the season, kids can enjoy perks throughout the game, which include premium giveaways, post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill, post-game player autograph signings, post-game catch on the field, and the In-Game Kid Guest Public Address Announcer, presented by Virginia529 College Savings Plan.

For more information on 2018 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

