P-Nats Bats Quiet in 4-2 Loss

April 11, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals (4-3) couldn't finish off a sweep of Down East (3-4) as the Wood Ducks pulled out a 4-2 victory in the final game of a three game series.

The P-Nats offense could not figure out Down East RHP Emerson Martinez (W, 1-1) in the early going, registering just four hits and one run in six innings against the opposing starter. Martinez had one of his most impressive starts in recent memory, matching a career-high with eight strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks received all the offense they would need in the opening frame of the game, pushing three runs across the plate against Potomac RHP Sterling Sharp (1-1). RF LeDarious Clark started the game with a bang, lifting a double of the wall in left field. Clark would score on the very next better, as SS Anderson Tejeda gave the Wood Ducks the lead with an RBI single. After CF Leody Taveras reached on an error, DH Charles Leblanc knocked home two runs with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.

After a quick first two outs of the fourth inning, Sharp struggled to pick up out number three in his final inning of work. Back to back singles by C Ricardo Valencia and 2B Blaine Prescott led to back to back walks by Clark and Tejeda, giving the Wood Ducks a 4-0 lead.

Sharp would take his first loss of the season after giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in his four innings on the mound.

The P-Nats would eventually cut the lead in half, as CF Blake Perkins singled and came around to score on an RBI single from 1B Austin Davidson in the sixth. They would add one more in the eighth, as LF Telmito Agustin tripled and eventually scored on a wild pitch from RHP Cole Wiper.

LHP Locke St. John shut down the ninth for he Wood Ducks, striking out a batter en route to his first save of the season.

