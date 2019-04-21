P-Bruins Even Series with Checkers After 4-2 Win

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Charlotte Checkers Sunday night 4-2 in Game Two of the 2019 Atlantic Division Semifinals. The best of five series is now tied 1-1. The P-Bruins got goals from Cooper Zech, Jack Studnicka, Peter Cehlarik and Chris Breen while Dan Vladar made his first career postseason appearance in net.

After getting off to a slow start last night, Providence jumped out in front 2:04 into the game. While on the power play, Zech beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a snapshot from the top of the right circle for his second goal of the postseason. Jordan Szwarz and Paul Carey earned assists on the play and the P-Bruins took an early 1-0 lead. Providence doubled their lead with 1:18 left in the first on Studnicka's first career playoff goal. Ryan Fitzgerald fought for the puck along the boards and passed it out to Lee Stempniak. Stempniak fed Studnicka at the right dot, and his wrister got through Nedeljkovic to make it 2-0 into the first intermission.

The score remained the same for most of the second, but a pair of strikes in the final 2:14 for Charlotte tied the game. Andrew Poturalski started the scoring with a fortunate bounce, as his shot went in off the defense after Providence attempted to clear the puck out of the crease. Dan Renouf evened things up with 55 seconds left, beating Vladar with a long wrap-around to make it a 2-2 game after 40 minutes.

Midway through the third period, a pretty play put the P-Bruins back on top. Crisp, quick passing from Trent Frederic in the left wing corner and Studnicka between the hashes led to an open look for Cehlarik in the left slot. His one-timer hit the back of the net a 9:41 for his first goal of the postseason and Providence regained a 3-2 lead. The Checkers continued to fight, but a late too many men on the ice penalty against them made the comeback almost impossible. With less than a second on the clock, Breen hit the empty net and gave the P-Bruins a 4-2 victory.

Vladar stopped 25 of 27 shots while Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 31 shots. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 1-2 on the penalty kill. This best of five series now moves to Charlotte for Game Three on Wednesday at 7:05pm as the P-Bruins look to take a 2-1 series lead against the number one seeded Checkers.

