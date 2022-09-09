P-Bruins Announce 2022-23 Tickets on Sale Now

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale. Fans can now purchase tickets to all regular season home games, including popular theme weekends and giveaway nights, through one of two great ticket offers at ProvidenceBruins.com

Theme Nights & Weekends:

This season's home schedule features a variety of theme nights and weekends, beginning with Women in Sports Night & Preseason Fanfest on Saturday, October 8th, followed by Opening Night fueled by Dunkin' on Friday, October 14th. The schedule also features several new events, including Bruins Fight Cancer on Friday, October 28th and Sunday, October 30th, Marvel Super Hero© Weekend on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th, and the team's first-ever Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, March 19th.

Women in Sports Night & Preseason Fanfest: Sat Oct 8

Opening Night fueled by Dunkin': Fri Oct 14

Kids Con Halloween Spooktacular: Sat Oct 22 & Sun Oct 23

Bruins Fight Cancer: Fri Oct 28 & Sun Oct 30

Fans Choice Weekend: Fri Nov 11 & Sun Nov 13

Marvel Super Hero© Weekend: Sat Nov 19 & Sun Nov 20

P-Bruins WinterFest: Sun Dec 11 & Fri Dec 16

Retro Gaming Night: Sun Jan 8

Hockey is for Everyone: Fri Jan 13

Throwback Night: Sun Jan 15

Military Appreciation Weekend: Fri Jan 27 & Sun Jan 29

RI Comic Con Weekend: Fri Feb 17 & Sun Feb 19

Rhode Island Hockey Day: Sun Feb 26

First Responders Appreciation: Sat Mar 11 & Sun Mar 12

Hockey Movie Night: Wed Mar 15

Teddy Bear Toss: Sun Mar 19

Star Wars Night: Sat Apr 1

College Night: Wed Apr 5

Fan Appreciation Day: Sun Apr 16

Giveaways & Promotions:

The home schedule also includes a variety of great giveaway nights and promotions, highlighted by a T-Shirt Giveaway series, All-Time Team Poster series, along with items like Sports Bottles and Logo Hats.

All-Time Team Poster #1: Fri Oct 21

T-Shirt Giveaway: Fri Nov 11

Logo Hat Giveaway: Sun Nov 13

All-Time Team Poster #2: Fri Nov 18

Logo Hat Giveaway: Sat Dec 3

Sports Bottle Giveaway: Sun Dec 4

T-Shirt Giveaway: Sun Jan 15

Logo Hat Giveaway: Sun Jan 22

T-Shirt Giveaway: Fri Feb 10

All-Time Team Poster #3: Fri Feb 24

All-Time Team Poster #4: Fri Apr 7

Sports Bottle Giveaway: Sat Apr 8

Team Poster Giveaway: Sat Apr 15

Special Ticket Offers:

Each home game features one of two special ticket offers this season, available only at ProvidenceBruins.com:

'Save $10' special offer: Get $10 off tickets to your choice of select home games

'Me+3 4-Pack' special offer: Get 4 tickets for the price of 3 to your choice of select home games

