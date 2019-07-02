Owlz Thumped by Raptors, 14-5

July 2, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Orem, UT) - Owlz pitchers walked a season-high 15 batters in a 14-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors on Monday night at the Home of the Owlz, losing their straight game.

Justin Yurchak opened the scoring for Ogden, driving the first three runs of the game, smashing a two-run homer in the first, and knocking a run with a single in the second.

The Owlz would claw their way back to make it a 3-2 game thanks to a pair of Raptors' errors that would score two runs for the Owlz in the fourth and fifth innings.

Ogden batted nine times in both the seventh and ninth innings as the Raptors would hit three more home runs in the game, including a Zac Ching grand slam and another Yurchak homer.

The Owlz trailed 14-3 going into the ninth and scored two runs, one on an Adrian Rondon double and another on a wild pitch.

Kevin Malisheski (2-1) allowed just two unearned runs in a win for the Raptors while Clayton Chatham (0-1) was charged with the loss for the Owlz. The Owlz and the Raptors continue the series on Tuesday night at 7:05. Sadrac Franco makes the start for the Owlz against Jeronimo Castro for the Raptors. For tickets, visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801)-377-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.