Owlz Out-Slugged by Rockies in Finale

June 19, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Grand Junction, CO) - The Orem Owlz (1-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead but surrendered eight runs in the third inning in a 14-8 loss to the Grand Junction Rockies (3-1) on Monday night at Suplizio Field.

Rayneldy Rosario opened the game with an infield single, advancing to second on an error. The Owlz opened the scoring when Francisco Del Valle ripped a single to right, scoring Rosario, putting the Owlz in front 1-0. The Owlz added to their lead in second thanks to a two-run home run from Tim Millard and a Kevin Maitan RBI single. The Owlz extended the lead to 6-0 in the third inning thanks to RBI doubles by Tim Millard and Cole Taylor.

Grand Junction's offense came to life in the third inning. The Rockies sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning. Cristopher Navarro got the scoring started with a two-run homer to left. Zach Hall hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Owlz' lead to 6-3. After Daniel Montano singled in a run, John Cresto singled in another. After Franklin Garcia singled in the sixth run of the inning, Will Goslan gave the Rockies the lead with a two-run homer, capping the eight-run frame.

The Owlz scratched back to tie the game. Mitch Spires hit his first professional homer in the fifth to make it a one-run game. The Owlz tied it at eight in the sixth, scoring a run on an error.

The Rockies went on to score the next six runs of the game, hitting a pair of home runs in both the sixth and eighth innings, beating the Owlz, 14-8, in the series finale. Rockies' reliever Jesse Lapore (1-0) earned the win while Kyle Tyler (0-1) was charged with the loss and Moises Ceja (1) picked up the save. The Owlz head to Ogden to open a series with the Raptors Tuesday night as Jerryell Rivera makes the start for the Owlz.

NOTES: Kevin Maitan and Francisco Del Valle both extended their hitting streaks to four games. Six home runs given up by the Owlz is a season high. The Owlz put together a season-high 14 hits in the loss.

