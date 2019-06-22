Owlz Fall Victim to Raptors' Outburst

June 22, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Ogden, UT) The Ogden Raptors offense went off in the middle innings as the Owlz lost their 3-0 lead and eventually dropped the game, losing the second game of the series, 11-6.

Jose Verrier gave the Owlz a 2-0 lead in the first inning by belting his second home run in as many days. The Owlz added to their lead in the fourth inning when Anthony Mulrine doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Ogden put together back-to-back four-run innings in the fourth and fifth innings to take an 8-4 lead.

The Owlz got to within two on a Cam Williams two-run double but Ogden scored the final three runs of the game as the Owlz lost 11-6.

Despite the loss, the Owlz offense continued to swing hot bats, setting a new season high with 13 hits.

Owlz starter Dylan King worked three shutout innings in his second professional start.

Melvin Jimenez (2-0) earned the win while Tanner Chock (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Raptors continue the series on Saturday night at 7:00. Emilker Guzman makes the start for the Owlz against Alfredo Tavarez for the Raptors.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.