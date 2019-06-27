Owlz Earn Split in Grand Junction

(Grand Junction, CO) The Orem Owlz (5-7) used a four-run sixth inning to beat the Grand Junction Rockies (6-5) 6-1 on Wednesday night at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction opened the scoring in the second inning by scoring a run on a wild pitch but would leave the bases loaded in the inning. The Owlz responded in the fourth when David Clawson drove in Jose Verrier on a double to right, tying the game at one.

The big inning for the Owlz was the sixth. The Owlz sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, scoring four runs. Brandon White started the scoring with a fielder's choice that drove in a run. The big hit of the inning came from Adrian Rondon who drilled a three-run homer to left, extending the lead to 5-1.

Clawson drove in his second run of the night in the ninth inning, plating Verrier on an infield single, pushing the lead to 6-1.

After Owlz starter Sadrac Franco lasted two innings, the Owlz bullpen combined to throw seven scoreless innings. Chad Sykes (1-0) earned the win for the Owlz as Blair Calvo was charged with the loss. The Owlz road trip continues in Colorado Springs as they take on the Rocky Mountain Vibes in a three-game series beginning Thursday night at 6:40.

