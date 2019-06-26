Owlz Blasted by Rockies, 14-3

(Grand Junction, CO) Grand Junction Rockies (6-4) used a seven-run third inning to cruise past the Owlz (4-7), 14-3, in the first game of a two-game series against in Grand Junction on Tuesday night.

Grand Junction batted 10 times in the third inning and got to Jerryell Rivera after River started the game with back-to-back scoreless innings. With the bases loaded and one out, Ronaiker Palma reached on a fielder's choice, scoring the game's first run. Colin Simpson then doubled in a pair to make the score 3-0. Walking Cabrera and Rese Berberet hit back-to-back home runs, pushing the lead to 7-0.

David Clawson put the Owlz on the board in the top of the fifth with his first homer of the season.

Grand Junction got that run back in the fourth on an Owlz error and then added to their lead with a four-run seventh inning.

Jeremiah Jackson smacked his team-leading fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning, a two-run shot, pulling the Owlz to within nine at 12-3.

Grand Junction put the game away in the eighth, scoring two more runs before the Owlz turned to outfielder Rayneldy Rosario to pitch the final two outs of the eighth inning. Rockies reliever Cayden Hatcher (1-1) earned the win while Jerryell Rivera (1-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Rockies finish the series on Wednesday night at 6:40. Sadrac Franco makes the start for the Owlz.

