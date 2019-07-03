Owlz Bats Struggle in Doubleheader Sweep

July 3, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Orem, UT) The Orem Owlz (6-12) were swept in a doubleheader by the Ogden Raptors (13-5) on Wednesday night in Orem.

The Owlz fell behind early as Ogden scored a run in the third inning on an Andy Pages double. The Raptors widened the lead in the fourth inning, scoring two runs on a Tre Todd single and an Andrew Shaps triple.

Ogden batted eight times in the fifth inning and scored four runs, extending the lead to 7-0.

The Owlz got on the board in the fifth on a two-run homer from Caleb Scires.

The Owlz dropped game one 7-2. Jeronimo Castro (1-0) earned the win while Tanner Chock (0-2).

Ogden opened the scoring again in game two when Andy Pages smacks a solo homer off the foul pole in left.

The Owlz tied the game in the third inning. With two outs, Will Wilson singled and then moved to second on a walk issued to Jose Verrier. Caleb Scires then knocked in Wilson with a double, tying the game at one.

Ogden went on to score a run in the fifth inning on a Jon Littell single and another run in the seventh on an error.

The Owlz brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning but would fall in game two, 3-1. Elio Serrano (1-0) earned the win while Matt Leon (2-2) was charged with the loss and Reza Aleaziz (2) picked up the save. The Owlz head to Grand Junction to start a two-game series on Thursday night at 6:00.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.