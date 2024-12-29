Owen Rahn Scores First and Second NLL Goal
December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Owen Rahn scores first NLL goal followed by his second 2 minutes apart!
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
