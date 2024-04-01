Owen McDade Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #72 Owen McDade!

McDade was outstanding this weekend for the Dawgs, and was particularly dominant on Friday night. In the 8-5 win over Fayetteville to start the weekend, the five-foot-eleven center tied the single-game franchise record for points with five as he tallied a hat trick and two assists! McDade's first goal came from tipping along a long-range shot by Stephen Alvo, his second goal came on a circle-to-circle pass on the power play from Mac Jansen that teed him up on the right wing, and an empty net goal sealed his hat trick. On Saturday, the Combermere, Ontario native played a heavy, gritty game as the Dawgs secured a weekend sweep against the Marksmen.

The 27-year-old forward has had an excellent season for the Dawgs in his first season, as McDade is tied for the team lead with 18 goals and has added 20 assists over the course of 47 games for Roanoke this year!

