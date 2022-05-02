Oviedo Named IL Pitcher of the Week

MEMPHIS, TN - Memphis Redbirds' starting pitcher Johan Oviedo has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 25 - May 1.

The Cuban-born prospect was excellent on Saturday night against Durham. Oviedo spun seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out a season-high eight batters. The right-hander, who has struggled to keep the ball in the yard this season, induced seven groundouts and just four fly-outs. It marks the first time Oviedo has been honored with a weekly award.

The win brought Oviedo's record to 2-2 with a 6.75 ERA through five starts this season. Last year, the 24-year-old split time between St. Louis and Memphis, accumulating 116.2 innings between MLB and Triple-A levels with a 1-11 record and a 5.47 ERA.

Oviedo's honor makes it the second straight week a Redbirds starting pitcher won IL Pitcher of the Week. Last Monday, Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect Matthew Liberatore earned the honor after tossing seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against Omaha on April 23rd.

