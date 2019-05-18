Overtime Unkind to Gulls

The Gulls opened the Western Conference Finals with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. It marked the fifth overtime game for San Diego this postseason and the third consecutive Game 1 to extend beyond regulation.

Corey Tropp scored the Gulls' first-ever goal in the Western Conference Finals, his third of the postseason at 19:32 of the first period.

Max Comtois scored two goals to mark his first career multi-goal game of the postseason. Comtois has three goals the past two games (3-1=4) and eight points in seven playoff contests to begin his Calder Cup Playoffs career (5-3=8), including points in six of the seven contests. Comtois co-leads all rookies in postseason goals and ranks tied for fourth in scoring.

Adam Cracknell collected two assists (0-2=2) and now leads the Calder Cup Playoffs in scoring with 14 points (6-8=14) and ranks tied for second in assists.

Andy Welinski recorded his second straight multi-point game with a power-play goal and assist (1-1=2), and has now earned five points the last two contests (1-4=5). Welinski leads all defensemen in postseason scoring (3-6=9) and ranks tied for second in assists.

Sam Steel recorded his 11th point (assist) of the postseason (4-7=11) and now co-leads all AHL rookies in Calder Cup Playoffs scoring and ranks second in assists. Kalle Kossila recorded an assist on the Tropp goal for his third point the past two games (2-1=3) and fifth in as many contests (3-2=5). Ben Street tallied his seventh assist on the Comtois goal to now co-lead San Diego in assists. Justin Kloos picked up an assist on Welinski's PPG, his third assist the last two games (0-3=3).

Jeff Glass made 23 saves in the overtime setback. In eight career road games in the postseason, Glass has posted a 5-2 record with both setbacks coming beyond regulation.

The Western Conference Finals will continue with Game 2 tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, at Allstate Arena (5 p.m.). The series will shift to San Diego for Games 3, 4 5 beginning on Wednesday, May 22 at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Adam Cracknell

On the game

Yeah that was definitely a good game for both teams. I think we're very evenly matched, both capitalized on power plays. We needed one break in the third and got it. We had the lead and we have the ability to shut teams down, especially in the last five minutes. They're not going to quit and they're able to get the tying goal and get it in overtime. There's lots to learn, it's best-of-seven, there's nothing to panic about. You learn from it, move on and get back at it tomorrow.

On coming back from three one-goal deficits

I think it shows a lot of character in our team, we've been doing it all year and all playoffs. It's just the mentality we have and we have to score goals to win. We haven't had any 1-0 or 2-1 games so we have to score three or four, hopefully don't give up as many. Right now, that was a good game to feel out, the refs let us play. Lots to learn from it and move on for tomorrow. All in all, pretty happy with our game other than the loss.

On heading into Game 2

No need to dwell on the past, nothing you can do about it. Can't feel sorry for ourselves because we lost the game. We're not going to come in here and sweep the series, obviously that would be the ultimate goal, but right now we're down 1-0. You have to win four and just go one game at a time. Come out with a good effort and better execution tomorrow and try to eliminate some mistakes.

Jeff Glass

On the game

Obviously we're disappointed not to get the result, but we're excited about how we played. I think we have a good chance this series, we showed it's going to be tight and come again tomorrow.

On the Chicago Wolves play

I was probably a little more focused on myself out there. We gave a few top players, obviously they did good things this year and we respect that. Tonight it was more about us and I thought we did a good job. Tweak a few things and we'll be better tomorrow.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

I thought we were a little slow coming out of the gate, getting our feet underneath us with the travel and the time change. I thought we played well in spurts. The times we got ourselves into trouble is when we get hemmed in our own zone, which only happened a couple of times. Certainly, we'd love to close that one out, but that ice was not great at the end. That puck was bouncing all over the place on us.

On coming back from three one-goal deficits

We've been through enough now. We don't get overly excited or overly down about anything. We understand these games are going to go long sometimes. We understand there's going to be swings of momentum and lead changes and we just need to stay in the moment no matter what our circumstance is. Not much will change for tomorrow. It'll be right now, get rest, get rehydrated, get some fuel back in. We'll make a couple of minor adjustments and we'll ride again.

On the five overtime games this postseason

For me, obviously I'd like to get the win in regulation, but the one thing I know for sure is our team is fit. We're totally comfortable with as long as these games want to go.

