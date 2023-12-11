Over 8000 Expected for Thursday Education Game

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (9-5-1-0) announced today that they are expecting over 8,000 fans in attendance for this Thursday's annual Education Game against the Quad City Storm (8-5-0) on December 14. Face-off for Thursday's game is set for 10:30 am.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting their annual education game this Thursday, this will be the fourth year the Rivermen have hosted an education game, and promises to be one the best yet. Over 8000 are expected in attendance with 90 schools converging on Carver Arena on Thursday, with some coming from as far away as Toledo, Illinois which is over two hours south of Peoria.

WHY IT MATTERS

A raucous atmosphere will be key as the Rivermen host the surging Quad City Storm as the SPHL's most intense rivalry returns to the ice on Thursday. Peoria has been perfect against the Storm so far this season, but Quad City is hot riding into Thursday boasting a 7-3 mark in their last 10 games.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen are coming off a split in their two-game home-and-home series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Peoria won a close 5-4 victory on Friday night at Carver Arena before falling 1-0 in their first shutout loss of the season at the Ford Center in Evansville on Saturday. Four of Peoria's five goals last weekend were scored by rookies, including two by Peoria-native Tristan Trudel.

WHO'S HOT?

Tristan Trudel, son of head coach Jean-Guy Trudel, had about as good of a weekend as any Rivermen against the Thunderbolts. He scored both the opening goal and the game-winning goal on Friday night in Peoria while also winning a key fight during Saturday's loss in Evansville. Five of Trudel's six goals have occurred at Carver Arena with two of them being game-winners.

SCOUTING THE STORM

Quad City has been surging as of late, going 4-1 in their last five games, including an emphatic. sweep of Pensacola last weekend. The Storm boasts the league's top power play and penalty kill unit with forwards Matt Ustaski and Leif Mattson pacing the team with 19 and 18 points this season respectively. Ustaski is tied for first in the SPHL scoring race while Mattson sits in sixth.

