Over 7,300 Fans Pack Parkview Field Again, But No Magic for Wizards on '90s Night

July 21, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field hosted its eighth sellout crowd of the season on Friday, but on '90s Night, with the TinCaps wearing throwback Fort Wayne Wizards jerseys and hats, the team lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 9-0, in front of 7,390 fans.

First-place Fort Wayne (13-9, 45-43) was shut out for the first time since June 1. Despite the outcome, the Summit City squad maintains a three-game lead in the Midwest League East Division's second-half postseason race as the regular season runs through Sept. 10.

Lake County (10-12, 41-46) opened the scoring in the top of the third, pushing across three runs. The highlight hit was a two-out, two-run single by third baseman Dayan Frias (No. 28 Guardians prospect).

The Captains added another in the fifth during a double steal, and designated hitter Milan Tolentino (No. 19 Guardians prospect) trotted in following an errant throw.

Lake County's offense exploded in the top of the eighth, scoring five times on four hits, including a two-run single by first baseman Will Bartlett.

The Wizards were held hitless with runners in scoring position for the second straight night, finishing the contest 0-for-3 in those situations. First baseman Nathan Martorella went 2-for-4 overall, including a hard single off the wall in the ninth. Left fielder Albert Fabian also reached base three times, singling and walking twice.

Left-handed starter Austin Krob struck out five hitters across five innings.

Fort Wayne's Minor League Baseball franchise was known as the Wizards from 1993-2008 before rebranding in '09. Mascots Wayne the Wizard and Dinger the Dragon helped entertain fans, who also enjoyed postgame fireworks, presented by TriCore.

The TinCaps welcomed 7,309 fans on Thursday, too.

Next Game: Saturday, July 22 vs. Lake County (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect)

Captains Probable Starter: RHP Ethan Hankins

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.