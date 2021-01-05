Over $24,000 Donated to Area Non-Profit Organizations Through Barnstormers Christmas Tree Lane Event

January 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







LANCASTER, Pa - Clipper Magazine Stadium's 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lane presented by BCF Group has come to an end and the winners have been finalized. This event, coordinated by the Lancaster Barnstormers with the help of businesses and hosts all over Lancaster County, has raised over $24,000 to give back to area non-profit organizations.

Christmas Tree Lane celebrates the holiday season with businesses sponsoring and decorating themed Christmas Trees to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This event has historically been hosted at Clipper Magazine Stadium. This holiday season in partnership with Fig Magazine, the Lancaster Office of Promotion, Discover Lancaster and the Lancaster City Alliance decorated trees were placed in businesses throughout Lancaster County in an effort to draw traffic into small businesses and inspire shopping local during a time when it was needed more than ever.

The Lancaster community was invited to vote for their favorite trees by making a donation. Each vote cost $1 and 100% of the proceeds are going back to the non-profit organizations the trees represented.

The top three trees with the most votes earned additional donations for their non-profit organizations. They are:

1st Place - Ooh La Lashes/East Donegal Constable LLC/EDC Medical Services LLC benefitting Walking Forward Together with 2,638 votes. This tree was hosted at Zoetropolis & Lancaster Distilleries and Walking Forward Together will receive an additional $1,000 donation.

2nd Place - T-Mobile benefitting A Tail to Tell with 2,295 votes. This tree was hosted at T-Mobile in Park City Center and A Tail to Tell will receive an additional $750 donation.

3rd Place - Medan Initiative benefitting Medan Initiative with 1,656 votes. This tree was hosted at New Holland Coffee Company and will receive an additional $500 donation.

In addition, a judging panel determined their favorite trees by decoration and creativity. This year's Christmas Tree Lane judges were Annie Weeks - Director of LOOP, Marshall Snively - President of Lancaster City Alliance, and Rick White - President of the Atlantic League.

The judge's top 3 favorite decorated trees are:

1st Place - Blake Collins Group benefitting YWCA Lancaster. This tree was hosted at Our Town Brewery and will receive an additional $1,000 donation.

2nd Place - Ream Jewelers benefitting American Cancer Society. This tree was hosted at Ream Jewelers and will receive an additional $750 donation.

3rd Place - Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital benefitting NAMI. This tree was hosted at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital and will receive an additional $500 donation.

"We're happy to end a difficult year for so many on such a high note," said Barnstormers General Manager Mike Reynolds. "The spirit of giving to these deserving organizations is truly what the holiday season is all about. We're so thankful for all of the support these non-profits received from the community and we're extremely grateful to the businesses that sponsored these trees and were committed to carrying forward the tradition of this incredible community event."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.