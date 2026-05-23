Outstanding Liberos Take on Our Next 2026 Top Moment Vote

Published on May 23, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Koto and Manami gave us stand-out performances. Vote for your top moment between these two top liberos

2026 Top Moments: Top Liberos

Liberos Manami Kojima and Kotoe Inoue showed us Championship-caliber performance all season long. The pair finished first and second atop the league leaderboard in digs on the season, setting the standard for backcourt excellence from start to finish. In today's 2026 Top Moments show down, cast your vote between their two most dominant statistical performances of the regular season.

On March 26, as Austin was pushing for a playoff spot, Kotoe Inoue broke Manami Kojima's league record for digs with 34. Inoue was everywhere for the home team, prolonging plays and frustrating Madison attackers all night long. She recorded 11 digs in the second set alone, then matched that total in the fourth to help Austin close out a crucial win. It was a statement performance from one of the league's premier defenders, delivered when her team needed it most.

On February 25, Kojima went head-to-head with Inoue and tallied an impressive 24 digs with a stellar 96.0% dig percentage. Although Salt Lake would go on to lose the match, Kojima displayed her elite defensive skills from the opening serve to the final point, turning powerful swings into playable balls and keeping rallies alive with remarkable consistency.

Kojima and Inoue gave fans a season-long masterclass in libero play - proof that championships are not built on offense alone, but on the defenders who refuse to let the ball hit the floor.







League One Volleyball Stories from May 23, 2026

Outstanding Liberos Take on Our Next 2026 Top Moment Vote - LOVB

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