Outman Homers Twice as Raptors Take Fourth Straight

August 28, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OREM, UT - Typically, a matchup between the Ogden Raptors and Orem Owlz sees a lot of runs and a game over 3 hours long.

Monday night, in a reversal of the norm, the two teams played a crisp, clean game. Both teams scored in the first inning, after which it was all Ogden in a 6-1 Raptors win.

The victory is the fourth straight for the Raptors and third in the four-game series, with the finale Tuesday night in Orem.

The primary offensive force for Ogden was James Outman, who homered twice and scored three runs.

The only rally in which Outman did not take part was in the first, when Jeremy Arocho, for the third-straight game, opened the contest with a single. A Matt Cogen walk put Arocho on second base, and then consecutive groundouts brought him to third base and across the plate.

The Owlz used a walk, wild pitch and two-out single to tie it up in the bottom of the first, but Outman led off the second by crushing a ball over the right field fence for a 2-1 lead.

Orem threatened to knot it up again in the bottom of the third, with a single and error putting runners on the corners, but Kenneth Betancourt started a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame and keep the Raptors lead intact.

In the top of the fifth, Marcus Chiu was hit by a pitch and with two down Outman launched his second round tripper of the night, a 480-foot shot to right-center to make it 4-1.

The Raptors added two more in the eighth when Outman drew a leadoff walk before scoring on a Jon Littell double. Tre Todd added a two-base hit to drive in Littell, giving the Raptors a five-run lead.

Littell started a stellar defensive play to start the bottom of the eighth, picking up a ball on the warning track and firing in to Jeremy Arocho, who threw to third to retire Johan Sala trying to stretch a double into a triple.

On the mound, Caleb Sampen struck out a career-high six in two and one-third innings, allowing just the one run on two hits. Justin Lewis, Justin Hagenman and Hunter Speer combined for six and two-third innings of scoreless ball, allowing five hits and no walks and striking out six.

The season finale between the Pioneer League's two Utah rivals is Tuesday in Orem starting at 6:35 PM.

