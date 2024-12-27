Outlaws Lose Game 1 of Double Game Weekend in Chihuahua

MESQUITE, Texas - Texas Outlaws lost their first game of the double-game weekend, 14-6 against the Chihuahua Savage at Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Outlaws are now 0-2-0, while the Savage are 3-0-0.

The first quarter of the game started with a quick goal in the first 18 seconds of the game for the Savage, scored by Brandon Gonzales, assisted by Hugo Puentes. A second goal was scored by Roberto Escalante for the Savage in the second minute of the quarter. A third goal was scored by the Savage going into the 3rd minute by Hugo Puentes, giving the home team a quick 3-goal lead. In the 8th minute, Grant Michaels was issued a blue card for the Outlaws, for holding, putting the Savage on a power play. Two seconds into the power play, Jorge Rios scored for the Savage, giving them now a 4-goal lead with over 5 minutes left in the first quarter. The Outlaws finally put a point on the board with a goal in the 9th minute, scored by Dobgima Fomune, his first MASL goal. In the 10th minute, Outlaws rookie, David Stankovic, scored his 3rd goal of the season. With less than one minute left in the quarter, Outlaws captain, Steven Chavez, scored now putting the Savage in the lead by 1 going into the second quarter. The Savage scored their 5th goal of the game in the 3rd minute of the second quarter, scored by Miguel Angel Diaz. Another goal came from Savage in the 4th minute, scored by Pedro Castaneda. The final goal of the half was for Savage in the 7th minute, scored by Carlos Hernandez. The Outlaws losing 7-3 going into the second half.

In the third quarter, Hugo Puentes gave the Savage their 8th goal with less than a minute into the quarter and 30 seconds later there was a 9th goal for the Savage scored by Erick Tovar. In the 10th minute of the quarter, Erick Tovar scored his second goal of the game, putting the Savage at 10. Going into the 12th minute of the third quarter, Obinna Oparaugo scored his first Outlaws goal, putting the team at 4 going into the final quarter of the game. 9 seconds into the 4th quarter, Lucas Ramalho scored for the Outlaws, his first of the season. In the 2nd minute, Jose Gilberto Lopez was issued a blue card for the Savage for holding, and the scored the 11th goal for the Savage in the 4th minute, after killing the powerplay. In the 6th minute David Stankovic served the blue card for the Outlaws in the 6th minute for too many men, putting the Savage on the power play, where Jorge Rios scored the 12th goal for the Savage. The Outlaws scored going into the 9th minute by Wyatt Fowler, his first goal for the Outlaws and his first of the season. In the 12th minute, Jaime Alejandro Romero scored the 13th goal for the Savage. The final Savage goal of the game came from Cesar Ruiz in the final minute of the game.

Outlaws losing 6-14.

