Out of Context Sam, Kelley, Lynn

Published on November 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Yup, yeah, sounds about right

Meet the trio running this year's Skills Challenge. Chaos guaranteed.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.