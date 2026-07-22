Our NWSL Summer of Soccer Tour Comes to An End: NWSL on Tour

Published on July 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Relive all the magic of NWSL's Summer of Soccer with Creators Megan O'Keefe, Katlyn Stevens, & Yenela Cartelli.







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