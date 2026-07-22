Our NWSL Summer of Soccer Tour Comes to An End: NWSL on Tour
Published on July 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Relive all the magic of NWSL's Summer of Soccer with Creators Megan O'Keefe, Katlyn Stevens, & Yenela Cartelli.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 22, 2026
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