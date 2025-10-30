Our Guy, Sonny

Published on October 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from October 30, 2025

LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-1 in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Opener, Presented by Hybe - Los Angeles FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.