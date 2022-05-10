Our Fans Come First, Thunder Keep Prices Down

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, is excited to continue our 28-year commitment to the best fans in baseball as we count down to the start of the 2022 season on Tuesday, June 7 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Thunder Entertainment Experience guarantees Big League fun, delivering happiness that is both family-friendly and affordable. This season, your Thunder will be Better Than Ever because our prices WILL NOT change despite rising costs with inflation. Due to our operating cost discipline and working hard with our vendors, your Thunder Tickets, parking, and fan favorite concession item prices will stay the same and we will still deliver Value Days on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 2019 prices.

"The Trenton Thunder guarantees to make smiles all season long, said President/GM Jeff Hurley. Our commitment to deliver happiness remains as strong as it's been since 1994, and we will continue to provide the best value for fun to the best fans in all of baseball."

Your Thunder advanced single-game ticket prices for all Trenton Thunder home games are still at 2019 prices because we know it matters more than ever. For fans interested in coming out to the ballpark all summer, Thunder Makes Memberships offer a variety of ticket packages, ranging from 6 and 10 games to half and full-season ticket plans. Parking at Trenton Thunder Ballpark is still only $5, keeping it the same price it's been since 2016!

Thunder Value Days start on Tuesdays with $1 hot dogs all game long, and kids 12 & under will receive a concessions voucher for a FREE hot dog, small snack, and bottle of water. Thirsty Thursdays kick off Home of the Four Day Weekend© with great beer specials that last until the middle of the fifth inning. Starting on Friday, June 10, Pork Roll Fridays are back with your Thunder taking the field in special uniforms, and Case's Pork Roll sandwiches priced at just $2. Thunder Happy Hours also return on Saturdays with early entry where fans can enjoy great beer specials prior to the game.

When it's time to eat at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, grab a hot dog and a bottle of water at 2019 prices at either of the two main concession stands on the main concourse. To top off your food experience, just visit Chickie's & Pete's at the Waterfront Grille, or Chickie's & Pete's Express in the 3rd base concession stand, where you can once again get their award-winning CrabfriesÂ® at 2019 prices. Your Thunder promises you the best value for a happy and fun day at the ballpark.

Your Thunder open the 2022 season on the road on Thursday, June 2 against the Frederick Keys. The Home Opener is Tuesday, June 7 at 7:00 PM against the Williamsport Crosscutters, where the first 2,000 Thunder fans will receive a 2022 magnetic schedule, courtesy of MCIA. It's also Girl Scout Night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, with $1 hot dogs, and Kids Eat Free!

For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.

