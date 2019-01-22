Ouellette Reassigned to Solar Bears from AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Martin Ouellette has been reassigned to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Ouellette, 27, returns to the Solar Bears, where he has gone 9-5-1 with a 3.06 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and one shutout in 15 appearances this season. Ouellette was most recently recalled to the AHL on Dec. 22.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound netminder made his first start with Syracuse in Monday's 2-1 win against the Binghamton Senators. In two appearances with the Crunch, Ouellette has gone 1-0-0 with a 0.77 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage.

