OU-Texas Watch Party Saturday at ONEOK Field

ONEOK Field and the Tulsa Drillers have announced plans to host a football watch party for the annual Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns that will be played this Saturday, October 10. Admission for the event will be FREE.

The annual rivalry game is scheduled to kickoff at 11:00 a.m. and the game will be shown on ONEOK Field's new, 67-foot HD video board. Stadium gates for the watch party will open at 10:00 a.m. With weather forecasts calling for sunny skies and mild temperatures, it will be the perfect place to enjoy the game!

Food and beverage specials will be available during the watch party. The special offerings will include $3 hot dogs, $3 domestic draft and canned beers and $5 canned craft beers. In addition, there will be a full-service bar.

Fans can bring blankets and watch the game from the field or sit in the stadium seating bowl.

A limited number of suites with indoor and outdoor seating and an exclusive full-service bar are also available for purchase for the party. The suites will accommodate 12 guests for $350 and will come with $100 credit towards food and beverage purchases. Anyone interested in purchasing a suite can call the Drillers before 3 p.m. today (Friday) at 918-574-8383.

Put on your crimson and plan to support the Sooners with other fans at ONEOK Field this Saturday!

