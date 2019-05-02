Otters' Urbina-Roos Receives Front Office Promotion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters announced Elspeth Urbina-Roos of the team's front office has received a promotion from Director of Marketing and Community Relations to Assistant General Manager entering the 2019 season.

"Elspeth has proven as an invaluable asset to the Otters since joining us as a high school intern," Otters owner Bill Bussing said.

"She embraces our commitment to providing guests with an unforgettable entertainment experience every time they visit the ballpark and shares our passion for exceeding their expectations."

"The Bussing family has been great to work for, and I've enjoyed being a part of this organization and watching it grow," Urbina-Roos said. "I'm excited to do my part to help us continue to grow in the right direction in the years to come!"

Urbina is entering her eighth season with the Evansville Otters.

Born and raised in Evansville, Urbina is a North High School graduate.

She started as a high school promotional intern in 2010 and held various positions each season, becoming the Director of Community Relations in 2015.

After living in Bloomington, Ind. for two years, Urbina-Roos moved back to Evansville before the 2018 season, accepting an Otters front office position as the Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

"Elspeth has taken on numerous responsibilities since she joined the Otters and has become extremely valuable to the organization," Otters President John Stanley said.

"We are very pleased to announce her promotion as we head into our 25th anniversary season."

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

