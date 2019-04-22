Otters to Host April Traveling City Hall Meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will be hosting the April Traveling City Hall meeting on Wednesday, April 24 at Bosse Field from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Meet some members of the Evansville Otters baseball team and the coaching staff at the meeting. The Traveling City Hall meeting will be the day before the Otters' begin spring training.

2019 is the 25th anniversary season for the Otters. Mayor Winnecke encourages everyone to come out to historic Bosse Field to meet the players, new members of the club's front office staff and learn about two Education Days to be hosted by the Otters on May 1 and 8.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will open the meeting and introduce city department heads, followed by a presentation by the Otters.

Small group guided tours of the Bosse Field will be available after the formal remarks, and the public will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with Mayor Winnecke and city department heads about any issue involving local government.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

