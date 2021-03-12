Otters to Hold Special Unveiling Announcement Tuesday, March 16

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters invite all members of the media and the public to attend a special unveiling announcement and press conference. Space for public attendance will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Otters will be unveiling a new look to the Evansville Otters logo brand. Following the cancellation of the 2020 Frontier League championship season, the Otters franchise will finally have a chance to debut their new design for their logo brand, which will be effective immediately following the conclusion of Tuesday's announcement. Speakers will include Otters President John Stanley, General Manager Travis Painter, Director of Communications Preston Leinenbach, and Otters Public Address Announcer Zane Clodfelter as the Master of Ceremonies. Press kits will be available for the media, and the appropriate files will be emailed following the conclusion of Tuesday's press conference. The Otters hope you will be able to attend and cover this momentous occasion in the history of the Evansville Otters baseball franchise.

LOCATION: Downtown Old National Bank

Front Lawn off Riverside Dr.

One Main St.

Evansville, IN 47708

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Mar. 16

1 p.m. CT

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

