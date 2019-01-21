Otters to Have Preseason Tryouts

January 21, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will host a Frontier League preseason tryout Saturday March 16 at Bosse Field.

This workout serves as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2019 season. Only the first 100 players to sign up will be accepted.

The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches as well as Major League organizational scouts. The Joliet Slammers, Evansville Otters and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations will be represented at the Evansville tryout.

"Joliet and Evansville both put great emphasis on these tryout camps," said Otters manager Andy McCauley.

Registration fee for each player is $75 and players can register online at ondeckbaseballlafayette.com.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times CT).

Players from outside the area can find discounted lodging at Comfort Inn and Suites on the corner of Lynch Road and Highway 41 by using the code "otterstryout." For more details about the hotel discount, call 812-423-5818.

The rain date will be March 17 and if there is inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.

The Otters will also have a tryout in Allentown, Pa. Saturday March 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times ET).

"These tryout camps have been successful in previous years as evidenced by the signing of over 20 players from our three camps last year," said McCauley.

The Joliet Slammers, Evansville Otters and Oakland Athletics organizations will be represented at the Allentown tryout.

That tryout is $100 per player and you can also register for that event at ondeckbaseballlafayette.com.

The rain date for that tryout will be March 31 and if there is inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.

Links for tryout registration, Evansville hotel reservations, and more tryout information can be found online at evansvilleotters.com.

The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern United States. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old to play and must have been born on or after October 1, 1992 to be eligible.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 21, 2019

Otters to Have Preseason Tryouts - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.