Otters to Have 2021 Preseason Tryouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will host their annual Frontier League preseason tryout camps in April.

The Otters will have a tryout in Allentown, Pa. Friday April 23 starting at 9 a.m. from ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park. Evansville will host a local tryout at Bosse Field Sunday April 25 starting at 9 a.m.

The workouts serve as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2021 season. Each tryout date and location will only accept the first 50 players to sign up.

The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches.

"The Evansville Otters organization puts great emphasis on these tryout camps," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "Current catcher Dakota Phillips made the team after a 2019 tryout, and we discovered former Otter and 2016 Frontier League MVP Josh Allen at a tryout in 2014."

Registration fee for each player is $100 and players can register online at upperdecktryouts.com.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. local time. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times local).

"These tryout camps have been successful in previous years as evidenced by the signing of over 20 players from these preseason camps over the last three years," McCauley said.

Players from outside the Evansville area can find discounted lodging at Comfort Inn and Suites on the corner of Lynch Road and Highway 41 by calling and mentioning "otterstryout." For more details about the hotel discount and to make reservations, call (812) 423-5818.

Rain dates are TBD.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest running of the MLB Partner Leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

