Otters to Celebrate Milestone 25th Season in 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will be celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019, featuring big events and new items throughout the year.

The Otters unveiled their 25th anniversary season logo. The logo commemorates the Otters' 25 seasons in Evansville since joining the Frontier League in 1995. The Otters are the oldest active franchise in the Frontier League.

The franchise has planned big and new promotions, new group outing and ticket package options, and commemorative items in the gift shop to help make 2019 a memorable, historic season at Bosse Field.

Fans can stay tuned to Otters social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and evansvilleotters.com to find out how they can win special prizes and be a part of the yearlong celebration in 2019.

When the Otters began play in 1995, they returned baseball to Evansville for the first time in a decade. The city had been without a team since the Evansville Triplets relocated following the 1984 season.

Current Otters bench coach Charles 'Boots' Day was introduced as the Otters' first manager before the 1995 season.

On June 15, 1995, the Otters hosted their Opening Night game against Richmond, falling in the first game in team history, 12-1.

Evansville finished their inaugural season 31-38 and sixth in the league standings.

Since 1995, the franchise has produced two Frontier League championships in 2006 and 2016, 10 postseason appearances, 1,056 wins becoming the first franchise in league history to reach 1,000 regular season wins in 2017, 75 Major League Baseball organization signees, two league Hall of Famers in Pete Pirman and Eric Massingham, and three no-hitters in franchise history.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

More information and other special events will be announced in the coming months.

