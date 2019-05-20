Otters, Slammers to Have Post Draft Tryout Camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Joliet Slammers will host a Frontier League post draft tryout camp Monday, June 17 at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.

This workout serves as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2019 season during the post amateur draft period. Only the first 100 players to sign up will be accepted.

The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches as well as Major League organizational scouts. The Joliet Slammers, Evansville Otters and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations will be represented at the tryout.

"Joliet and Evansville both put great emphasis on these tryout camps," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times local).

"These tryout camps have been successful in previous years as evidenced by the signing of over 20 players from our three camps last year," McCauley said.

The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern United States. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old to play and must have been born on or after October 1, 1992 to be eligible.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

