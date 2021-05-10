Otters Sign Three Position Players for 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters signed infielder Bryce Denton, utility Jordan Estes, and outfielder Josh Henderson to contracts for the 2021 season.

Denton, from Brentwood, Tenn., was drafted by the Cardinals organization in the 2nd round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Ravenwood High School.

"I am hoping to show and prove that I'm in the best shape of my life physically at 23, that I am healthy, and that I am capable of performing at my highest level," Denton said.

"I hustle everywhere I go, and I want to be the best version of myself every day I play. I play the game with high energy."

Denton spent 2015-19 in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Overall, Denton batted .237 with 144 runs, 19 home runs, 69 total extra-base hits, 126 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

"I am looking forward to playing in the same ballpark that Tom Hanks was at in 'A League of Their Own,' and I look forward to coming to a city that I have relatives in," Denton added.

Estes, an Indianapolis, Ind. native, will head into his first professional season.

"I want to show all five tools at a high level, and I want to take away hits in both the infield and outfield," Estes said.

Estes played collegiately at California State - East Bay from 2017-19. During the 2018 season for the Pioneers, Estes batted .280 in 10 games played with three runs driven in.

Estes started his collegiate career at Consumnes River College from 2015-17.

"I want to help my team win another title this season, and personally, I have goals to lead the league in OPS and stolen bases," Estes said.

Henderson, from Glendale, Ariz., has six years of experience in professional baseball, as he was drafted in the 16th round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He spent two seasons with the Arizona League Dodgers.

From 2014-17, Henderson has also played for independent baseball organizations, including the Washington Wild Things, Florence Freedom, and Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. He also spent some time in 2015 with the Gary Southshore Railcats of the American Association.

"I am very thankful and excited for an opportunity to play for such a historic organization," Henderson said.

"I hope to come in and be a dynamic player, helping the team win. I will always play hard and respect the game."

Overall, in his professional career, Henderson has batted .283 with 61 runs, 33 extra-base hits, and 52 RBIs.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

