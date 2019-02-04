Otters Sign Seeburger, Wood; Acquire Browne

February 4, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed left-hander pitcher Brett Seeburger and catcher Hunter Wood and acquired left-handed pitcher P.J. Browne from the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association.

Seeburger comes to Evansville after a collegiate career at San Diego State University from 2014-2017 and spending the last two years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

"Brett should prove to be a very capable left-handed pitcher for us," said Otters manager Andy McCauley. "We are really impressed with his strikeout-to-walk ratio."

In two seasons in the Cardinals' farm system, Seeburger recorded a 2.83 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched and 14 games played while striking out 29 batters.

For the Aztecs, Seeburger earned 16 wins in 69 games played while accumulating 176 strikeouts in 231.2 innings pitched.

"He had a number of different opportunities, but we are very pleased he chose Evansville," said McCauley. "We look forward to working with him this spring."

Wood arrives in Evansville after spending two years with the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

In two years with the Beavers, Wood hit a combined six home runs, had 28 RBIs, and scored 26 runs in 60 games played.

"Hunter was highly recommended by a former player," said McCauley. "He has had great years in the USPBL and we hope he can continue that success here."

"I'm looking forward to getting this opportunity to play for a first-class organization," said Wood. "I'm excited to go out there and help win ball games both behind the plate and in the batter's box."

Wood played collegiately at Western Kentucky University where he was a 2017 Johnny Bench Award semifinalist, which recognizes the top catcher in NCAA-DI baseball.

During his senior season at WKU, Wood led the team with a .313/.386/.523 slash line, batting .348 with runners on base, and ranked top ten in the nation with 21 runners caught stealing.

"I'm excited to help the team reach its end goal of the 2019 season, bringing another Frontier League championship to Evansville," said Wood.

Meanwhile, Browne was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. Winnipeg acquired relief pitcher Mitchell Aker from the Otters to complete the deal.

In his first season of professional baseball with Winnipeg, Browne posted a 3.74 ERA in 33.2 innings pitched, including four starts and a total of 16 appearances. The southpaw also struck out 17 batters.

"P.J. was on our radar last year and at the time, we didn't have an open roster spot," said McCauley. "I recommended him to Winnipeg where he threw very well for a rookie in an advanced league."

"I'm excited to be a part of the organization this season and going after a league championship," said Browne.

Browne played collegiately at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. During his career with the Warriors, Browne was 18-12 with two saves and a 3.37 ERA in 38 starts and five relief appearances at Merrimack from 2015-18.

He finished his college career as Merrimack's all-time leader in wins, strikeouts (266), and innings pitched (256.1).

"We look forward to seeing him throw this spring," said McCauley.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.