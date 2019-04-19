Otters Sign Outfielders Erby, Becerra and Meggs

April 19, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed outfielders Justin Erby, Wuilmer Becerra, and Jack Meggs for the 2019 season.

Erby is from Virginia Beach, Va. and joins the Otters after spending 2018 with the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

"Justin was signed out of the Allentown, Pa. tryout and had a good showing," said Otters manager Andy McCauley. "He had been on our radar at last year's camp."

"I'm excited and anxious to be coming to Evansville, looking forward to being on the ball club and being an asset to help us win," said Erby.

With the Woolly Mammoths, Erby hit .196 in 16 games and 46 at-bats. Erby scored seven runs and had five RBIs.

"We are hoping Justin can come in and compete for a starting job," said McCauley.

"I keep approach at the plate simple, hitting the ball hard and controlling only what I can control," said Erby.

"I am ready to show my overall tools as an athlete, and coming from a small, private school, I want to prove that great baseball players come from everywhere," said Erby.

The outfielder played collegiately at Virginia Wesleyan, hitting .316 with 114 runs, 38 extra-base hits, 71 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases in his career.

Becerra, who resides in Orlando, Fla., joins the Otters after tenures with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets organizations. Becerra has seen some time in the Gulf Coast League, Appalachian League, South Atlantic League, and Florida State League.

"Becerra was brought to my attention by Casey Delgado who pitched in the league and played with Wuilmer with the Mets organization," said McCauley.

Most recently in 2018, Becerra split time with the St. Lucie Mets and Columbia FireFlies in the Mets organization. Combined, he batted .259 with 15 RBIs, 14 runs, and seven stolen bases in 59 games.

"Becerra is an experienced bat that should hit in the middle of our lineup," said McCauley.

Meggs, a Summamish, Wa. native, joins the Otters after a stint with the Oakland Athletics organization. He spent time with the Vermont Lake Monsters in 2017 and the Beloit Snappers in 2018.

"Meggs came highly recommended by a number of scouts and coaches," said McCauley.

"I'm very excited to come to Evansville, and I want to thank the coaching staff and the rest of the Otters organization for bringing me in and giving me this opportunity," said Meggs. "I can't wait to get on the field and get going."

With the Snappers, Meggs batted .261 with six home runs, 35 RBIs, 22 doubles, 40 runs, and 31 walks.

"His pro numbers are outstanding, and he should figure as a top of the order guy for us," said McCauley.

"I try to keep my offense approach simple because the more you overthink at the plate, the more stress you create," said Meggs. "I just try to be relaxed and easy-minded when I'm getting ready to hit."

"I'm just going to go out there and control what I can control, which is playing hard and trying to help the team compete and win baseball games. Everything else will take care of itself."

Meggs was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB June Draft out of the University of Washington.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 19, 2019

Otters Sign Outfielders Erby, Becerra and Meggs - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.