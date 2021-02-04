Otters Sign Infielder Riley Krane

February 4, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed infielder Riley Krane to a contract for the 2021 season.

The 2021 season will be Krane's fourth season overall in the Frontier League.

"I'm extremely excited about joining the Otters in 2021, coming to an organization with a history of success in the Frontier League, as well as playing for Andy (McCauley) is a great opportunity," Krane said. "Competing against the Otters for the past three years, I've got a tremendous amount of respect for this organization. I'm looking forward to competing for a championship and playing in front of a really passionate fan base."

Krane spent the 2019 season with the Joliet Slammers. With the Slammers, Krane batted .280 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. He played in all 96 games and scored 52 runs.

"Riley was a tough out for us," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "He's a positive presence on the field and in the clubhouse, a versatile player that can play numerous positions, and hit anywhere in the lineup. Jeff Isom, the former Slammers manager, recommended him highly."

Krane played for the Windy City ThunderBolts in 2017-18. He totaled eight home runs, 52 RBIs, and 52 runs in 123 games over those two seasons. His combined batting average was .263.

"In 2020, I lived in Montana, working in a little town, but I was able to find a little batting cage and get some work in," Krane said. "I've since moved to Kansas City, Mo., where I've been working out and will continue to work to get ready for the season. I feel great about where I'm at and I am excited to put on a uniform again after more than 20 months."

Krane played collegiately at Washburn University. In four years at Washburn, he hit .325 with 25 homers and 139 RBIs in 172 games. He also stole 30 bases in his college career.

"Riley can play numerous positions, so we'll be seeing where he fits us best in Spring Training," McCauley said.

"Fans can expect me to give everything I have every day I come to the stadium," Krane said.

"At the end of the day, all you can control is how well you prepare yourself and how hard you play the game. I take a lot of pride in being able to maintain a consistent approach to my routine so that I'm able to compete at my best every single day."

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.