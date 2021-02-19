Otters Sign Catcher Matt Malkin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed catcher Matt Malkin to a contract for the 2021 season.

Malkin joins the Otters after spending 2019 with the San Francisco Giants organization.

"I'm excited to play in Evansville because of the countless positive things I've been hearing about it," Malkin said. "From the atmosphere to the stadium and coaching staff, everyone I've talked to who's had experience with Evansville, either coaching or playing, says it's one of the best places to play in the league!"

The Broomfield, Co. native split time between the Arizona League Giants Black, San Jose Giants of the California League, Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League, and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes of the Northwest League in 2019.

Overall, Malkin batted .309 with 13 RBIs, 10 extra base hits, and 10 runs scored in 34 games played during the 2019 season with the four ball clubs.

"Matt was recommended by former Frontier League manager Richie Austin, and he was then cross checked by hitting coach Bobby Segal's contacts in the SEC and in Colorado," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "The Giants thought highly of him but unfortunately didn't have a spot with the reduced number of teams."

"Just by his climb in the Giants organization, it tells us Matt is a very capable defender, catching in AAA in his first year. All accounts tell us he should compete for time behind the plate."

McCauley also mentioned that when the Otters coaching staff looks at prospective catchers, they primarily take defense into consideration. McCauley said he is confident the new, young catchers on the Otters' roster will improve dramatically under the instruction of Segal and assistant coach Phil Britton.

Like most minor league ballplayers in 2020, there was no competitive season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Malkin was already in MiLB Spring Training when the sports shutdown occurred.

"2020 started out great, as I was headed to my first spring training, I was playing good, and played with some guys I grew up watching," Malkin said. "It was an amazing experience."

"After the shut down, I was lucky enough to have a place to keep in shape and a few friends to take live reps with. It was a challenge, but I'm ready for the real thing now."

Malkin played collegiately at Paradise Valley Community College, University of Alabama, and Metro State University. During his senior season at Metro State, Malkin was a Division II First Team All-American.

"There are no lengths I won't go to help the team win," Malkin said. "I love this game and show the utmost respect for it by working hard every day on and off the field. I love everything that comes with the game. The fans, the smells of the grill and grass, and the thrill of each pitch about to be hit."

"The fans can expect a guy that will carry himself with respect and with a smile. After all we do play a game, so I hope to show that I am still a kid out there!"

