Otters Open Registration for Otter Pups Kids Club

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have opened registration for the 2021 Otter Pups kids club.

Kids who are signed up will receive an Otter Pup ID card, and they will get a game ticket and a free popcorn, chips and drink voucher every Sunday game.

Otter Pups also get two tickets to Princess Night or Superhero Night, as well as a free logo ball and Otter Pups t-shirt.

Plus, registration also includes an invitation to Evan the Otter's birthday party and 10% off at the Otters Gift Shop.

Throughout the season, Otter Pups will get other benefits for signing up!

For those who sign up in the next two weeks by Friday, March 12, they will receive a bonus reward.

To register, visit the Otters front office at Bosse Field Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 812-435-8686. The registration fee is $40 per Pup.

Do not wait and get your season ticket packages now! With the chance of limited capacity due to COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols, seating may be limited to first come first serve. Buy a season ticket package quickly, so you do not miss the return of fun and baseball to Bosse Field in 2021!

Group packages and mini ticket pack information for the 2021 season will be released in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets will go on-sale at a later date.

You will not want to miss what is new in 2021 at Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters, a member of the largest, independent professional league in North America!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

