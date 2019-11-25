Otters Offering Holiday Specials on Ticket Packages and Gift Shop Items

The Evansville Otters are offering two special holiday ticket packages - the Ho-Ho-Home Run package and the Jingle Balls package.

With the purchase of a Ho-Ho-Home Run ticket package, you get two premium field box tickets for five premiere games, $30 in Otterbucks, a $20 gift shop certificate, and a logo ball. You save $55 on this deal!

With the purchase of a Jingle Ball ticket package, you get two premium field box tickets for two premiere games, $20 in Otterbucks, a $10 gift shop certificate, and a logo ball. You save $25 on this bargain!

Both of these holiday ticket deals are the perfect stocking stuffer for any baseball fan!

All you have to do is call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Otters box office at Bosse Field to get your holiday ticket package today!

Otters Gift Shop has holiday doorbuster prices!

The Evansville Otters Gift Shop has the perfect gifts at doorbuster prices for the holidays.

Select from 2019 Postseason and Division Champions apparel, fitted player hats, cold weather apparel and more!

The Otters Gift Shop offers the perfect stocking stuffer items and other Otters novelties, but only while supplies last!

Stop on by the Otters Gift Shop at Bosse Field, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and get Otters gear as the perfect holiday gift today!

Otters open registration for 2020 Education Day games

The Evansville Otters will host two Education Day games during the 2020 exhibition schedule on May 6 and May 13 at 10 a.m. Schools wanting to attend must register ahead of game date. Registration is open for both games.

