Otters Make Front Office Changes

January 4, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have announced the promotions of Nolan Vandergriff and Keith Millikan alongside the hiring of Matthew Will.

The first promotion is of Nolan Vandergriff, who has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, where he will oversee marketing, communications and community relations. He will also continue to be a member of the Otters' sales team.

Vandergriff, an Evansville native joined the Otters in 2022 as an Account Executive, assisting with group and corporate sales.

"I'm excited for the opportunity that the leadership staff has given me, and I'm ready to see all the Otters fans at Bosse Field in a few months," Vandergriff said. "We all worked really hard to make sure last season was great, and are working harder to ensure that the 2023 season will be even better."

The next promotion is Keith Millikan, who will take over as the Director of Group Sales. This will include overseeing the management of all group outings at the ballpark, including picnics of all sizes.

Millikan, a native of Mason, Ohio, is entering his fifth season with the Otters. He will continue to serve on the Otters' sales team as well.

Joining the Otters' front office this year is Matthew Will, who has taken over as the Director of Communications. Will was hired on as a full-time front office member in August of 2022 while serving as the Otters' broadcasting intern throughout the season.

Will, a Wichita, Kansas native, moved to Evansville in 2021 to attend the University of Southern Indiana. During his time at USI, he served as the student radio station's sports director, broadcasting a number of USI sports on radio and live streams. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Sports Management in August of 2022.

"I am thankful to the Otters ownership group and front office staff for their belief in me," Will said. "I can't wait to see what the future holds for myself, the Otters and the city of Evansville!"

Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2023 season. Individuals who pay in full by March 1 are eligible for exclusive season ticket holder benefits. Find more information here or call us at (812) 435-8686.

Group and single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 4, 2023

Otters Make Front Office Changes - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.