Otters Kick off 2024 Signings with Local Star

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have begun building the 2024 roster with the signing of Evansville native, catcher Logan Brown.

Brown attended Mt. Vernon High School in Mt. Vernon, IN before signing with the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville in 2015. He hit for a .310 average in his three seasons, helping USI advance to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regionals each year and the Division II Championship Series in 2016 and '18.

"Logan is a great player to kick off the 2024 signings," Evansville Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "He's worked hard to get to each step of his career and we know he will make an impact here in Evansville."

Following the 2018 season, Brown was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. From 2018 to 2022, Brown fought up the affiliation, making it as high as Double-A Mississippi in 2022. Throughout four seasons in the minors, he hit for a .241 average, with 215 hits and 116 RBIs in 251 career MiLB games.

In 2022, Brown played for the Lexington Counter Clocks in the Atlantic League. He had a .275 batting average and 108 hits, 21 doubles and 57 RBIs in 103 games.

The Otters also announce the trades of catcher Dakota Phillips and outfielder Kona Quiggle to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks after each player requested trades to the American Association, each looking for a new opportunity in independent baseball.

Phillips, a four-year Otter, has been an offensive standout his entire tenure in Evansville. The Nacogdoches, TX native hit .266 as an Otter, highlighted by a shortened 2022 season, where he hit .313 before a hand injury sidelined him in July. In 2023, Phillips added 74 RBIs to his career total, finishing his Otters career with 188, good for 2nd all-time in Otters history.

"Evansville, the support you've shown me over the years means the world to me," Phillips said. "Thank you for the incredible memories. I will forever cherish my time I had here in Evansville."

Quiggle was a early-season acquisition for the Otters, joining Evansville following Opening Weekend. Immediately, his impact was felt in the outfield and at the plate. Quiggle hit for a .268 clip in 2023, with 22 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs. He was also responsible for the Otter's biggest hit of the 2023 season, a two-run walk-off home run in game one of the Frontier League Divisional Series against the West Division regular season champion Gateway Grizzlies.

"Kona was a huge piece of our team last year," McCauley said. "We hope the best for him in the next step of his baseball career."

The Otters wish the best for these two men and thank them for their time in Evansville.

