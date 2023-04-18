Otters Ink Local Pair

April 18, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed local talent Tristan Cummings and Aaron Beck.

Cummings is a right handed pitcher from Lynnville, Indiana. He participated in the Otters' annual tryout on Saturday, April 15 and was signed directly after the tryout.

"We were impressed with his velocity and command of pitches," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "We look forward to seeing Tristan compete in spring training for a roster spot for the 2023 season."

Cummings is a product of Tecumseh High School in Lynnville. Following a sectional title in high school, Cummings pitched for junior college Rend Lake in Ina, Illinois. After a year there, he transferred to Oakland City University where he spent the remainder of his collegiate career.

During Cummings' time at Oakland City, they transferred from a NCAA Division II baseball program to NAIA. He had a career record of 13-18 with the Mighty Oaks and boasted a 6 to 1 strikeout to walk ratio his senior year.

Beck is a fielding utility player, with skill in both the outfield and at first base. After playing for Harrison High School in Evansville, Beck played at Olney Central College alongside current Otter Kevin Davis. In his two years with the Blue Knights, Beck hit for a .349 average.

In 2021, Beck took his talents to Terre Haute to play for Indiana State University. Right away, Beck found success, earning Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year honors alongside a First-Team All-Conference selection. On April 20, 2021, he was named the NCBWA National Player of the Week. The season also featured a 10-game hit streak.

In 2022, Beck continued his success, claiming one of the hottest bats in the Sycamore lineup all season. He recorded a pair of three-hit games (both against the University of Evansville), one of which featured a pair of home runs.

Cummings and Beck will both begin their professional careers with the Otters next week as Spring Training commences in Evansville.

Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2023 season. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here, stop by the Evansville Otters front office or call (812) 435-8686.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 18, 2023

Otters Ink Local Pair - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.