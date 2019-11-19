Otters Hiring Interns for 2020 Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have announced the team will offer 10 paid internships for the 2020 season at Bosse Field.

As an intern at Bosse Field, selected applicants will receive an incredible experience learning the everyday happenings of a minor league baseball team.

The Otters will have internships available in accounting, box office/ticketing, broadcast/media, hospitality/group sales, marketing/community relations, and stadium operations.

One marketing/community relations position and the accounting internship position are available to start January 6, 2020.

Interviews will begin in the coming weeks and those interested should send a cover letter and resume to:

Evansville Otters

Attn: Internship Program

23 Don Mattingly Way

Evansville, IN 47711

For more information, email Elspeth Urbina at eurbina@evansvilleotters.com.

Evansville will host Opening Night from Bosse Field against the Gateway Grizzlies May 15 at 6:35 p.m. Preseason exhibitions will begin May 2 for the Otters. The annual Education Day games will be May 6 and May 13 at 10 a.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

