Otters Give Sneak Peek into 2020 Promotions

One of the fan-favorite promotions from 2019 is returning for the 2020 season!

On Saturday, July 11, the Evansville Otters will host "A League of Their Own" Night benefitting our partner the YWCA Evansville.

The day will get started with the Otters' annual youth baseball clinic. Fans can register for the youth baseball clinic here, or at the Bosse Field front office.

For the game that night, starting at 6:35 p.m., the Otters will wear themed jerseys to be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefitting the YWCA.

The Otters also want to invite anyone who participated in the film "A League of Their Own" as an extra to come back to Bosse Field and join us for a fun-filled night!

Superhero Night and Princess Night are back!

Two of the biggest nights of the season are back, as Superhero Night will be Saturday, June 13 and Princess Night will be Saturday, June 27.

Superhero Night, presented by Heritage Federal Credit Union and the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville, will feature costumed superhero characters in attendance, a hat giveaway, and postgame fireworks.

Princess Night, presented by Deaconess and the Junior League of Evansville, will feature fan-favorite princess characters at Bosse Field, a pregame princess parade for all fans in costume, and postgame fireworks.

Fans will be able to get up close and meet some of their favorite superhero and princess characters, and you will want to stay in your seats after the game to see the best firework show in Evansville!

Sundays are meant for Otters Baseball!

Sunday games at Bosse Field are going to be a lot of fun for the whole family in 2020!

Eight Sunday games will highlight Family Fun Day Sundays at Bosse Field.

Every Sunday home game will feature a special activity courtesy of our friends at Evansville Mesker Park Zoo, including special animal appearances.

Sundays will also be BIG for our Otter Pups. That's right! The Otter Pups kids club is back in 2020!

Available for kids ages 3-12, Otter Pups members receive one ticket to every Sunday game, a free 'Kids Zone' pass for every Sunday game, a Sunday food voucher, and more items and discounts.

For more information on the Otter Pups program and to register, click here.

Stay tuned and keep an eye out in the coming weeks for the full 2020 promotional schedule and other theme nights that will be part of the fun during the 2020 season!

Otters seek host families for the 2020 season

The Evansville Otters are seeking local individuals and households interested in joining the host family program and hosting an Otters player for the 2020 season.

When players decide to continue their baseball career in independent baseball, many travel from across the country to play in the Frontier League. This means that they are hours away from friends and family members. For this reason, when they arrive in Evansville, they look for a touch of home to make them feel welcome. One way the community "adopts" the players is by serving as host families during the season. Families provide housing, as well as a support system, for the player(s) they host.

The Evansville Otters are asking families to take players for both the season and for the two-week Spring Training period, April 29 through May 13.

The regular season starts May 14 and ends around Labor Day. In the case of potential postseason play for the Evansville Otters, host families will be needed through late September.

The Evansville Otters are currently taking host family applications for the 2020 season.

