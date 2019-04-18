Otters' Girl Scout Night Scheduled for June 15 at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will once again welcome local girl scouts for a night at the ballpark, hosting Girl Scout Night Saturday, June 15 at Bosse Field.

Local girl scout troops are invited to enjoy a fun-filled evening at historic Bosse Field as part of the Otters' 25th anniversary season. Girl Scouts can catch the Otters against the Schaumburg Boomers June 15 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for youth and $8 for adults. Registration for Girl Scout Night include a general admission ticket to the game and hot dog, chips and water for each person registered.

Registration form can be found online at evansvilleotters.com/promotions.

"This June, we are getting ready to love the outdoors even more! Girl Scouts is hosting the #gsoutdoors challenge to inspire people to get outdoors and explore in new ways!" said Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Director of Program Development Kara Messersmith. "And Girl Scout Night at the Otters is great way of achieving just that!"

Following the game, scouts can enjoy a team meet-and-greet, participate in a baseball clinic with players, and camp out overnight in the outfield at Bosse Field with breakfast provided the next morning.

"Girl Scouts Night at the Otters is a time for the scouts to challenge themselves and experience a unique camp out on the field after the game," said Messersmith.

Scouts will also receive a commemorative Scout Night patch.

The payment and registration deadline for Girl Scout Night is Wednesday, June 12.

For more information and registration, contact Elspeth Urbina at 812-435-8686 or via email at eurbina@evansvilleotters.com.

The Otters will open the 25th season celebration against the Southern Illinois Miners on May 10 at Bosse Field.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

