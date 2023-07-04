Otters Fall in Pitching Duel

Avon, Ohio - Another quality start from Tim Holdgrafer wasn't enough as the Evansville Otters fell to the Lake Erie Crushers 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Otters were held to just three hits as Lake Erie starter JD Hammer worked five and a third innings with seven strikeouts.

Tim Holdgrafer earned his eighth quality start of the season in 10 appearances from the mound but took the tough luck loss. He struck out seven batters over six and a third innings with no walks, allowing three runs. Holdgrafer retired the first eight batters of the game.

Tied at two in the seventh inning, the Crushers used three singles to score two runs.

Lake Erie scored first on two runs in the fourth inning, courtesy of four straight hits - all with two outs.

The Otters answered in the sixth inning. Back-to-back walks put two runners on-base. Dakota Phillips and Kona Quiggle hit a pair of RBI singles to tie the game.

Jomar Reyes' 24 game on-base streak came to an end Tuesday afternoon. The streak finishes as the second longest on-base streak in the last two Evansville seasons.

The Otters and Crushers will have a scheduled day off Wednesday before the series finale on Thursday evening from Ohio. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT. The Otters broadcast will be carried on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

