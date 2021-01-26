Otters Announce Additions to Front Office Staff for 2021 Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Looking forward to the return of baseball in the coming year, the Evansville Otters have announced additions to the team's front office staff for the 2021 season at Bosse Field.

The Otters announced the hiring of Travis Painter and Brittany Skinner for the 2021 season.

Painter will be the General Manager for the Otters. Painter is a Luray, Va. native and graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. with a major in sports management and a minor in business. He will help lead sales and business operations.

Painter served the last five years as General Manager of the Hagerstown (MD) Suns, Class-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the South Atlantic League, helping the organization to increased attendance and revenue sales from sponsorships and tickets.

He has 12 years of Minor League Baseball experience, spending time with the Potomac Nationals, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, and the Quad Cities River Bandits before joining Hagerstown.

"I'm eager to get working for the 2021 season with the Evansville Otters," Painter said. "I'm excited to utilize my previous experiences and bring in new ideas to keep the Otters at the top of the Frontier League. I can't wait to see what Otters baseball is like at Historic Bosse Field."

Skinner will serve as the Director of Marketing and Community Relations. She will oversee marketing, promotional, and social media efforts as well as relationships with sponsors and non-profit partners.

Skinner is from Evansville, Ind. and attended North High School before graduating from the University of Southern Indiana, where she majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing and Management.

Skinner's passion for sports began at a young age, but it became recognized while she was playing high school golf where she won three state championships with her team. She continued on to play golf for the University of Southern Indiana for two years until she left to pursue internship opportunities and leadership positions in other campus organizations.

She interned with the Otters for the beginning months of 2020.

"I'm excited to be back with the Otters and ready to experience my first season as a full-time member of the staff!" Skinner said.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

